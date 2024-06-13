Secret recording tries to trap Alito, but he seizes the moment to get honest about the media: 'It's a dangerous time'

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito understands the legacy media's game.

For more than a year, media outlets — specifically, ProPublica — have worked to delegitimize the Supreme Court by suggesting that Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas are guilty of unethical behavior. The biased investigations have uncovered no actual evidence to prove the broadside attacks.

'They look for any little thing they can find, and they try to make something out of it. That's, that's what it is.'

In a newly released audio recording, Alito revealed the reason why he believes media outlets are targeting him and his colleagues.

The recording was captured at a Supreme Court Historical Society event on June 3 at which progressive "advocacy journalist" Lauren Windsor secretly recorded Alito and his wife at the event by lying to them.

The newest recording was secretly captured by Windsor's colleague, Ally Sammarco.

In the recording, Sammarco tried to flatter Alito by calling him an "American hero," a compliment that he rebuffed. She then asked a leading question about why the Supreme Court "is being so attacked and being so targeted by the media these days."

"Well, I think it’s a simple reason: They don’t like our decisions," Alito responded.

"And they don’t like how they anticipate we may decide some cases that are coming up. That’s the beginning and the end of it," he explained. "There are groups that are very well funded by ideological groups that have spearheaded these attacks. That’s what it is."



When asked for specifics, Alito identified ProPublica.

"ProPublica gets a lot of money, and they have spent a fortune investigating Clarence Thomas, for example. You know, everything he's ever done in his entire life," Alito explained. "And they’ve done some of that to me, too. They look for any little thing they can find, and they try to make something out of it. That's, that's what it is."

Alito later added, "I think it's a dangerous time."

ProPublica responded to Alito's criticism in a statement:

ProPublica exposes abuses of power no matter which party is in charge and our newsroom operates with fierce independence. No donors are made aware of stories before they are published, nor do they have a say as to which stories reporters pursue. More than 55,000 donors of every stripe actively fund our investigative, nonpartisan journalism.

To the contrary, ProPublica's liberal bias and its funding from wealthy liberals is well documented. The self-proclaimed "nonpartisan" outlet, after all, doesn't publish extensive investigations into the lives of the Supreme Court's left-leaning justices.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!