School employee makes shocking confession to police about sexually abusing student: Court docs

A school employee in Alabama was arrested after making a shocking confession to police officers about sexually abusing a student, according to court documents.

Amy Nicole Wigginton — a 41-year-old school worker from Rogersville — was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student.

Wigginton allegedly admitted to having sex with a student under the age of 19 on March 7 as well as on March 31. The Daily Mail said the encounters occurred at her home.

According to the Lauderdale County High School faculty and staff website page, Wigginton was listed as working in the "Child Nutrition Program."

The Daily Mail reported that Wigginton is a married "lunch lady" who "often shared images to social media with her husband and children."

Wigginton reportedly has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest, according to the Lauderdale County School District.

Citing court documents, WAAY-TV reported that Wigginton waived her Miranda rights during police questioning and confessed to engaging in sexual acts with a school district student on two separate occasions.

The age of consent in Alabama is 16 years old, according to Alabama state law. However, victims up to the age of 18 cannot consent to sex with a school employee.

The Lauderdale County School District said in a statement: “The Lauderdale County Board of Education is aware of the allegations, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave."

"We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials, and have no further comment on this matter," the school district stated.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office told WAFF-TV that the case is still under investigation, and the LCSO has no further comment.

Wigginton was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail, where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.

You can watch a local newscast from WAAY-TV here on the allegations against the school employee accused of child sexual assault.

