Schumer tries to stay afloat as Democratic Party sinks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is scrambling to keep his career afloat following another disastrous week for Democrats.

Schumer's most recent political fiasco left Democrats more divided than ever. Last week, House Republicans passed their funding bill, which President Donald Trump endorsed, with all but one Democrat voting against it. Although the Trump-backed bill made it through, House Democrats were at least unified in their opposition.

But once the continuing resolution made its way to the Senate, Democrats changed their tune.

The Republican majority in the Senate needed Democratic support to ensure the CR cleared a procedural vote, ultimately averting a government shutdown. With the Friday deadline fast approaching, Democrats were left to decide if they wanted to throw their support behind the Trump-endorsed CR or to vote for a shutdown.

Schumer initially signaled his support for a shutdown, following in the footsteps of his colleagues in the House. But as the pressure mounted, Schumer reversed his position and said he would instead be voting to advance the CR. This decision sparked outrage within the Democratic Party, with prominent figures like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) denouncing the tactic. In the end, 10 Senate Democrats joined 52 Republicans to advance the funding bill.

Although Schumer averted a shutdown, his Democratic Party remained fractured.

In the aftermath, the Democratic Party's favorability dropped to record lows, and many pinned the blame on Schumer. The overall reception of last week's political theatre was so negative, Schumer even postponed his highly anticipated book tour until the dust settled.

Even still, Schumer attempted to assure Democrats that he was still the "best leader for the Senate."

"We have a lot of good people," Schumer said on CBS Tuesday. "But I am the best at winning Senate seats."

Schumer continued his damage-control media tour, making an appearance on "The View" Tuesday. When the hosts pressed him about his leadership, Schumer tried to pin the blame on Trump.

"I wake up at three in the morning sometimes so worried about the future of the country under these oligarchs!” Schumer said. "We are fighting them tooth and nail in every way that we can, but you've got to fight them smart."

"I felt an obligation to stop it," Schumer added.

