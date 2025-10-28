Schwarzenegger rips into Democrats pretending to be victims in gerrymandering battle with Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger ripped into Democrats over their insistence that President Donald Trump had been the aggressor in the ongoing battle over gerrymandering and redistricting.

The former California governor appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and argued that Democrats had been gerrymandering for many decades before the president jumped into the fray.

'It's all between Democrats and Republicans, and the ones that are getting left behind are the people.'

"Is it fair to argue that — do you believe that the Republican Party is starting this?" host Jake Tapper asked.

"No, Jake. There has been gerrymandering going on for 200 years," Schwarzenegger replied.

"There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has, like, 40% of the people voting for Trump — they have zero representatives. The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House. Think about that," he added.

"In New Mexico, 45% of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero is sent to the House, zero representatives from the Republican Party," Schwarzenegger said. "So there's gerrymandering, crazy gerrymandering going on all over the country, and we wanted to try to stop it in California."

Schwarzenegger has been on record in opposing efforts led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to redistrict California's congressional seats in order to send more Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I think this whole thing about finger-pointing and saying, 'They did it, so therefore we should [do] it,' that's not really the way to go," he added. "The one party should outperform the other party."

"When you think about this trying to outcheat each other rather than outperform each other, it’s all between Democrats and Republicans, and the ones that are getting left behind are the people," Schwarzenegger added.

Tapper pointed out that about 62% said they supported the proposition in California that would allow Democrats to redistrict the deep blue state.

The entire interview can be viewed on CNN's YouTube channel.

