Sean Strickland accepts challenge to complete Navy SEAL 'Hell Week' training against former SEAL David Goggins

UFC contender and fan favorite Sean Strickland accepted a challenge to complete Navy SEAL training against former SEAL and fitness personality David Goggins.

In March 2024, Strickland received praise as well as backlash for saying he didn't think there was one Navy SEAL "who could survive a week [of] training" with him, as opposed to the other way around.

"I'm kind of sick of seeing it 'cause, like, you guys think you're bada**," Strickland said. "Come train with me for a week, I'll show you what's up. I'll f**king break you," he added.

The middleweight followed that by beating up a former SEAL (who is also a fighter) in a brutal sparring session months later.

'The only thing you beat me at in life is f***ing running.'

Enter Goggins: a former SEAL himself who is known for withstanding extreme duress during his fitness regimen, along with being an over-the-top motivational speaker. Goggins also competes in triathlons and ultramarathons (42.195 KM).

Goggins posted a video on TikTok challenging Strickland to a very public fitness challenge.

"This is your opportunity to show the world that you can f*** me up," Goggins said in the video. "I will have camera crews out there. You make sure you bring your f***ing camera crew out there because you're going to want to get this on camera," he added, per TalkSport.

"A 49-year-old, broke-down knee, f***ed-up body guy is gonna put you through a camp that you think you can f*** me up in," the fitness guru went on.



"This is your opportunity, Strickland."



Particularly, Strickland is to complete "Hell Week," which refers to the fourth week of the United States Navy SEAL selection and training program.



According to NavySeals.com, "Hell Week" consists of running over 200 miles with 20 hours of physical training per day. Candidates also sleep for approximately four total hours over a span of five and a half days.

"Hell Week is the ultimate test of a man’s will and the class's teamwork," the site read.



Strickland posted a video on Instagram accepting the challenge and poking fun at some of Goggins' viral videos.

"Goggins, I heard you want a piece," Strickland said. "Challenge accepted."



"Just so you know, man, the only thing you beat me at in life is f***ing running. But guess what, I don't have to f***ing run," he added.

Strickland can expect some other extreme training for SEAL qualifications, according to Navy.com. Under the qualifications and requirements section, the Navy declares that SEAL candidates must be able to complete the following, in succession:

Swim 500 yards

Perform at least 50 push-ups in two minutes

Perform at least 50 curl-ups in two minutes

Perform at least 10 pull-ups in two minutes

Run 1.5 miles

Strickland noted on his posted that while he admits Goggins could beat him "in a jog," he was willing to accept the challenge simply to occupy his time while he's waiting for a chance to fight for the UFC middleweight championship.

