'Saying that makes you a weak man': UFC's Sean Strickland calls NFL 'spineless cowards' in defense of Harrison Butker

UFC fighter Sean Strickland spoke out against the NFL and negative reactions to a speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at a Catholic college.

Butker delivered an anti-politically correct commencement address to hundreds of graduates at Benedictine College, calling out President Biden, diversity programs, and the role of men in society.

Strickland, who has never been shy about giving his unfiltered opinion, chimed in once again calling the NFL "spineless cowards" after a league representative distanced the NFL from Butker's comments.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," the DEI chief added, according to USA Today.



'You can be against gay marriage. It's ok. You're not a bigot.'

Strickland wrote days later on X:

"When did the NFL become such spineless cowards? MAN + WOMAN = MARRIAGE[.] Nothing else," he continued.

"Text, history and tradition ... It's that simple 'It doesn't matter, who cares who can get married' Saying that makes you a weak man. They want you to say that ... Have beliefs," the middleweight wrote.



In another post 17 minutes later, Strickland clarified that he didn't have any hatred toward gay people.

"There is not one ounce of me who hates gay people. If you're gay be gay. Be happy. I wish you the best[.] But that doesn't mean I have to bend my knee on every social issue designed to destroy America and masculinity," he continued. "You can be against gay marriage. It's ok. You're not a bigot nfl."

An OnlyFans model responded to Strickland in support, saying, "[The] institution of marriage was predicated on having kids and two dudes can’t do that."

"This is a reasonable take, what we are against is teaching it to kindergarteners and life altering procedures/medication to under 18 year olds," the woman added.

Strickland replied with, "100 percent."

Strickland's most recent statements surrounded his displeasure with foreign flags consistently being flown in the United States.

"I'm so sick of seeing foreign flags in America.. I don't get it," Strickland wrote on X. "You left your corrupt country to come to the USA and yet you still rep what you fled? The worst is Hispanics born in America flying a Mexican flag.. Where is your loyalty.. Just go back.. Enjoy your foreign flag," he added.

This included the Israeli and Ukrainian flags being celebrated by U.S. politicians, as well.

As for Butker, he has received support from teammate and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who said that Butker is a "good person" and is someone who "cares about the people around him" and "cares about his family."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also said that he didn't think Butker was "speaking ill to women."

"He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room, and you have a lot of opinions that I don't like, so," Reid added.

