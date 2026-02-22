Secret Service fatally shoots man seen carrying apparent shotgun outside Mar-a-Lago

The United States Secret Service fatally shot a man outside of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort early Sunday morning.

The USSS shot and killed the man, who was in his early 20s, after he unlawfully entered the secure perimeter at the president's Florida resort around 1:30 a.m., according to the Secret Service.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was seen carrying what appeared to a shotgun and a fuel can by the north gate of the property, the Secret Service said.



Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service said its agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confronted the man, and shots were fired by law enforcement; neither the agents nor the deputy were injured.

Notably, Trump was not at his resort in West Palm Beach at the time of the incident; he's in Washington, D.C.

This is breaking news; updates may be added.

