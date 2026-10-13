Selma Blair allegedly bit flight attendant and tried to open door on Delta flight

Actress Selma Blair was arrested after she allegedly tried to open the door on a plane flight and bit a flight attendant.

The 54-year-old was arrested Sunday after the Delta flight landed in New York, according to TMZ.

'Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.'

She allegedly punched one attendant and bit another one.

The flight had taken off from the Los Angeles International Airport.

Blair's representative released a statement to Variety.

"Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

One of the two flight attendants reporting injuries was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Delta Airlines released a statement to Variety about the incident.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the statement reads.

Despite the chaos of the alleged incident, the flight was not affected and landed ahead of time.

Variety reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, according to its sources.

Blair had a previous medical incident on a plane that she attributed to mixing a glass of wine with a pill.

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"It was horrible and frightening, and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I'm a mother," she said at the time.

Blair is best known for her role in the movie "Legally Blonde."

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