Trump has cut taxes for waitresses and bartenders across the country — but many have no clue about it

A report has found that many servers have no idea that the Trump administration's "no tax on tips" policy is the reason their tax refunds are larger this year.

President Donald Trump touted the policy last week in Las Vegas after a DoorDash driver delivered McDonald's food to the White House.

The majority of hospitality workers she interviewed in Washington, DC, had no clue about the policy.

Despite such efforts, the Daily Wire found that many servers have no clue that the policy lowered their tax burden this year.

"Republicans have a messaging problem," reporter Brecca Stoll said.

One waitress at Pearl Dive Oyster Bar said she had gotten a tax refund this year but did not receive one the year before. Stoll let her know that Trump was likely the reason she got a refund in taxes.

"Is that a good thing for us?" the woman asked skeptically.

"Well, if you got more money back!" Stoll replied.

"That’s one thing he's done good, I guess," she acknowledged reluctantly.

Another had no clue at all about the change.

"Did you know your tips weren't taxed this year?" Stoll asked.

"I did not! Really? I did not know that. ... Maybe that's why we did good this year!" she responded while laughing.

Stoll posted a video compilation of her conversations with servers who had no clue their taxes had been cut by Trump.

A bartender told Stoll his reduced tax bill might have been from life changes.

"Because my son — I claim him — so, you know, it just boosted the profit," he said. "Other than that, I wouldn't have gotten too much at all."

After Stoll informed him about the new no tax on tips policy, he laughed.

"Oh yes, I would definitely say that was it," he admitted.

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Stoll said the majority of hospitality workers she interviewed in Washington, D.C., had no clue about the policy that lowered their tax burden significantly.

Some on social media responded that the culprit for the lack of awareness was the Democrat-aligned mainstream media and a lack of interest from the public.

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