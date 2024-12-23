'Several' countries lined up to accept deported Venezuelan gang members, Homan says

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, stated that the administration is prepared to deport illegal aliens to other countries should their countries of origin decline to accept deportation flights from the United States.



During an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Homan stated that members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua will be deported even if Venezuela continues to refuse repatriation flights.

'We've got several other countries willing to take them on day one.'

Earlier this month, NBC News reported that the Trump administration was compiling a list of countries that would accept illegal aliens from other nations. The countries allegedly on the list at the time included Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Panama, and Grenada with the possibility of more being added.

A spokesperson for the Trump administration told NBC News, "President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, secure the border, and deport dangerous criminals and terrorists that make our communities less safe. He will deliver."

While attending Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, Homan confirmed the plan to Fox News, explaining that the administration already has a list of countries willing to accept illegal aliens.

He stated that TDA's "days are numbered."

"They're going to be arrested. They're going to be detained. And they're going to be removed," he said. "I've been talking to several different countries that, if Venezuela don't take them back, we've got other countries that are stepping up and saying they will. So they will be deported."

Homan explained that he believes that Venezuela will ultimately agree to take back its citizens and that the Trump administration will not have to send illegal aliens to other countries.

"During the first administration, El Salvador didn't want to take back MS-13 members. It took President Trump 48 hours until I was filling planes full of MS-13 members from El Salvador," he said.

Homan stated that he believes Trump will secure "a one-way negotiation" with Venezuela.

"If the negotiation or the discussion takes a little while, we've got several other countries willing to take them on day one," he noted.

Last week, Trump claimed that Venezuela will begin accepting repatriation flights.

"They'll take them back," he declared. "They're all taking them back."

During his AmFest speech on Sunday afternoon, Homan told the audience that the Biden administration "unsecured the border ... not by mismanagement, not by incompetence" but "by design."

"People always ask me why I take this so seriously. And people say, 'Tom Homan is a racist. Tom Homan is an a**hole. Say whatever you want. I don't give a s***," he continued. "I stood in the back of a tractor-trailer with 19 dead aliens that suffocated and baked to death, including a 5-year-old little boy that died in his father's arms. Throughout my career, I've seen tragedies. I've held dying children."

"I've seen dead aliens on the trail. I've talked to little girls as young as 9 years old that were raped multiple times by criminal cartels. They're animals," he remarked.