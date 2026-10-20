'I say worse things than that every day': Jimmy Carr issues hilarious defense of Shane Gillis

British comedian Jimmy Carr was asked to comment on the outrage over Shane Gillis' gym joke, and his response was absolutely hilarious.

Gillis has been excoriated by feminists and others on the left for saying that some women dress like "whores" at the gym during his monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on October 10, 2026.

'Shane is very clearly a lovely man. And he's trying to make people laugh. That's a joyful thing. Look at the intent, not the content.'

Carr often posts video of his interactions with his audience on social media from his stand-up appearances and decided to post his opinion on the Gillis outrage.

"What are your thoughts on the Shane Gillis controversy?" an audience member asked.

"Shane Gillis? If that's what passes as controversy, great!" Carr responded, which elicited laughter from the crowd.

"The weird thing about that is, I say worse things than that every day. And also, I think intent is much more important than content," he added.

"Shane is very clearly a lovely man. And he's trying to make people laugh. That's a joyful thing. Look at the intent, not the content. Don't take it out of context. He's a great f**king guy. Great guy, great comic," Carr said.

Carr got a lot of applause for his statement. He went on to make a fat joke at Gillis' expense.

"I think, though, the controversy probably means that he won't be able to go to the gym for a while," he said, laughing. "I don't think that's going to be a massive problem for him lifestyle-wise."

Carr's video garnered more than 2.6 million views after he posted it on Monday.

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Others have pointed out that Gillis' joke was ultimately meant to ridicule Gillis at the gym.

"Look, I’m sorry, there's no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they're like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole. And don't look! You're not allowed to look," Gillis said to the "SNL" audience.

"For real, don't look because they are filming. I'm in the background of like 10 TikToks right now," he added.