Joe Rogan pounces on uproar over Shane Gillis joke about women dressing like 'whores' at gyms

The most popular podcaster in the world weighed in on the bitter debate over a joke about women dressing like "whores" at the gym.

Shane Gillis talked about his experience going to the gym in New York City during his monologue for his third time hosting "Saturday Night Live."

'I have no problem with women dressing like that. Have fun. God bless you. If you have a great body, especially, show it off to the world. Who cares?'

"I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like whores now? Look, I'm sorry. There's no other way to describe it," Gillis said.

"Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?" he added. "Those neon, they're like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks, and all combine at the butthole. And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look because they are filming. I'm in the background of like 10 TikToks right now."

Many on the left were outraged at the joke they said was misogynistic. Among those was comedic actor Dan Levy, who said in a video on Instagram that the joke would lead to more sexual assaults against women.

Joe Rogan defended Gillis, who is his friend and has appeared on Rogan's podcast numerous times, on the Thursday episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

First, he pointed out that the subject of the joke was Gillis himself, not the women at the gym.

"The joke is on Shane, 'cause the joke is that he looks like a creep in the background of all these TikToks, watching these ladies that are wearing nothing doing these exercises," Rogan said.

"I've seen ladies at the gym that wear essentially sheer pink, really small shorts with no underwear on, and they're doing deadlifts. And when they're bending over, they're sticking their vagina with the thinnest of cloth out into the air!" he added.

"Oh, I knew one of them was pregnant before she did. I'd say you're about six weeks!" digital content creator Cody Tucker joked.

Rogan offered a serious defense of the joke and his friend.

"Real misogyny actually exists. ... Real men who hate women do exist," he said. "And so, when you see a guy joking around about a woman dressing like a whore, you connect it to horrible thoughts, like horrible actions. Real, actual evil men that — 'cause there's a lot of men that genuinely hate women. Shane Gillis is not one of them. And he's a great guy. It's just a joke."

RELATED: Actor MELTS DOWN over jokes about women in Shane Gillis' 'SNL' monologue

He went on to say that he didn't care what women wore to the gym.

"I have no problem with women dressing like that. Have fun. God bless you. If you have a great body, especially, show it off to the world. Who cares?"

Spotify reportedly renewed its contract with Rogan, worth an estimated $250 million. His show is the top podcast in Spotify's chart, with over 18 million followers. He has another 21.1 million followers on his YouTube channel.

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