'No state is immune': Sharia-Free America Caucus in Congress seeks to ban Islamic law in the US

An effort by members of Congress to stop Sharia law in the U.S. is gaining influence, according to a speech on the House floor from Republican Rep. Keith Self of Texas.

Self said that Sharia law is expanding in many states and that more and more members of Congress are joining the Sharia-Free America Caucus to oppose the movement.

'Sharia has no place in America, do not Sharia our America, defend the West, ban Sharia!'

"Texas stands as ground zero in this fight, yet this is not just a Texas issue," said Self in a clip that was posted to his social media account Tuesday.

"Sharia's influence is advancing from Arizona to Minnesota, Alabama, Florida, and beyond. No state is immune. That's why our caucus has surged to 60 members across 25 states, bolstered by strong Senate support from figures like Sen. Tuberville," he added, referring to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

"As I've said repeatedly, Sharia has no place in America. Do not Sharia our America. Defend the West. Ban Sharia!" Self concluded.

The caucus has already been designated an "anti-Muslim hate group" by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"Let’s be clear: ‘shariah’ simply means ‘path’ in Arabic," claimed CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab in March.

"Every major faith tradition has its own form of religious law — or shariah — guiding personal and private communal practice," he added. "Muslims follow Islamic shariah principles; Christians follow Christian shariah principles (canon law); Jews follow Jewish shariah principles (halakha). These systems govern personal aspects of religious life — such as diet, prayer, marriage, and burial rites — and are protected under the First Amendment."

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Self disagreed.

"We have the members. We have the legislation. We have the strength to defend the West. Let’s get this done," he wrote on social media.

"This absurdity designed to divide Americans by dumbing them down must stop," added Rehab.

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