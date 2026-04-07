‘Stu and Dave Do America’ premiere: Trump’s most annoying employees ranked and ROASTED

In the premiere episode of “Stu and Dave Do America,” Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau lived up to the show’s name by diving straight into the issues Americans actually care about: the decline in spanking kids, the weirder side of foot fetishes, and — of course — a savage ranking of Donald Trump’s most annoying former employees.

The nerdy-funny duo created a hilarious list of the president’s worst hires, complete with dishonorable mentions that will have you cackling.

The dishonorable mentions kicked things off with a parade of Trump alumni who earned a special place in the “thanks but no thanks” hall of fame: John Bolton, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, and plenty more. Stu and Dave didn’t hold back on the roasts — from Bolton’s “serial killer” vibe to some truly unhinged Noem-related tangents involving puppies and questionable plastic surgery.

But the real contenders for most annoying Trump employee of all time were these five:

Anthony Fauci Corey Lewandowski Steve Bannon Michael Cohen Anthony Scaramucci

Dave cast his vote firmly for Fauci, declaring: “It’s been six years of a destroyed world because of Fauci. ... Literally anyone else would have done a better job.”

Stu followed up by joking that even the teacher who created Airborne would’ve been better suited for the role.

The whole segment is packed with the kind of rapid-fire banter and absurd tangents that make Stu and Dave such a great pairing — equal parts conserva-nerd precision and comedian chaos. If you need a good laugh at politics gone wrong, this episode delivers.

Check it out above.

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