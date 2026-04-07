Bronx male allegedly says 'f**k you' to elderly neighbor's gripe about loud music. As tensions rise, elderly man grabs a gun.

Gilbert Smalls, 76, told police he complained about loud music coming from 21-year-old Justin Chatfield's next-door apartment in the River Park Towers in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx on Thursday night, the New York Daily News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

With that, Smalls claimed the much younger Chatfield responded “f**k you” to his complaint; their argument took place through a wall that separates their apartments, the Daily News said.

'Her baby, one of her babies, died in her arms.'

Moments later, Smalls told police he heard seven shots fired outside his window, the paper said, citing sources. Police haven't determined if shots actually were fired, the Daily News added.

Smalls, who lives with his wife and told police he's in poor health, then got his gun — a 9-mm pistol he keeps in a safe, the paper said.

Smalls then stepped into the hallway, the Daily News said, adding that Smalls' doorway and Chatfield's doorway are just inches apart.

Law enforcement sources told the paper that surveillance video obtained by investigators shows Smalls opening fire at Chatfield as soon as Chatfield came to his own apartment doorway.

Walter Fields — an attorney and longtime friend of Chatfield's family — told the Daily News that after Chatfield was shot, he stumbled back into his apartment and tried to get help from his mother.

“Her baby, one of her babies, died in her arms,” Fields told the paper last week.

The Daily News said Chatfield was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but couldn't be saved.

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Sources told the paper that police soon knocked on Smalls' door with the intention of asking to look at his Ring doorbell video — but Smalls confessed instead.

“I’m the one who shot him,” one source quoted Smalls saying, the Daily News reported.

More from the paper:

Smalls then led police into his apartment and gave officers the key to the safe containing his gun, sources said.



The suspect suggested he shot his neighbor thinking he may have been armed, sources said.



He complained of health issues, telling cops he doesn’t expect to “make it,” presumably while behind bars, sources said.

Smalls was arraigned Saturday on murder and gun possession charges in Bronx Criminal Court and ordered held without bail, the Daily News said, adding that Smalls' lawyer declined comment Monday.

Sources told the paper there had been previous tensions between Smalls and Chatfield, but it doesn't appear police had ever been called to their apartments.

Chatfield had multiple arrests on his record, most recently for robbery in January 2025, police told the Daily News.

A large makeshift memorial was set up outside the apartment building for Chatfield, the paper said.

Chatfield also was expecting a child with his longtime girlfriend, the Daily News said. The couple were high school sweethearts, Fields added to the paper.

“He was very close to having a baby — I mean, within months," Fields also told the Daily News. "He should be a new father. He was looking for work, going to trade schools. He was really trying to become a productive member. Support his family, support his child.”

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