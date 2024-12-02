Police shoot and kill shirtless man who allegedly threatened residents of assisted living center with a chainsaw

A man who allegedly threatened elderly people with a chainsaw was shot and killed by police on Sunday morning.

St. Charles police said they were called to an assisted living center in St. Charles, Illinois, at about 8:45 a.m. in response to a shirtless man using a chainsaw to try to cut down a tree.

'An unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers.'

Once they arrived, however, they were informed that the man had allegedly gone into the lobby of the center and was "confronting residents with the chainsaw."

Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation but that the man kept threatening residents and also threatened police officers. They tried to use a Taser on him to no avail, and then one officer shot him.

"An officer was then forced to fire his service weapon, striking the suspect," read a statement from police.

Police said he was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Some of the residents were treated at the scene for minor injuries in addition to some police being treated.

A statement from the River Glen of St. Charles assisted living center thanked police and said the center was cooperating with the investigation.

"This morning, an unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers. We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement," the statement read.

St. Charles is a suburb of Chicago of about 33,000 people.

Video from the center can be viewed on a WBBM-TV news report on YouTube about the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!