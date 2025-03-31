'Shoot them on sight': TikToker apparently urges violence against ICE agents. Noem issues stern warning.

A TikTok user, belal_donq, posted a video apparently advocating for noncitizens and illegal aliens to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers "on sight."

Libs of TikTok shared the disturbing video on Sunday morning.

The social media user started his one-minute clip by stating, "Shoot at ICE agents on sight. That's right. If ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight."

The TikToker claimed that officers have been conducting operations while wearing masks, having no badge, and driving in unmarked vehicles.

"It could be anybody," he argued. "It could be gang members. You have every right to shoot at them."

"This would be the best self-defense case," he declared. "You're just in fear for your life. You don't know who's behind that unmarked vehicle or who's behind that mask."

He called it "ridiculous," stating that ICE officers were conducting raids "like gang members" and "the Mafia."

"Why would you wanna be an ICE agent anyway?" the TikToker continued. "You like separating kids from their parents? Do you like deporting students that are studying?"

The social media user stated that he understands efforts to deport "gang members or criminals" but claimed that ICE was targeting "innocent people."

"You might as well shoot them on site and have your day in court," he concluded.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded to the video, issuing a stern warning to those who choose to take the TikToker's advice.

"If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Noem stated.

As of Monday afternoon, his account appeared to be removed from the platform.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza told the news outlet that the man's post could provoke acts of violence.

"This kind of rhetoric is not only dangerous, it incites real-world violence and undermines the rule of law. Our agents risk their lives every day to protect this country, and they deserve to do their jobs without fear of being targeted simply for wearing the uniform," Garza stated. "The National Border Patrol Council unequivocally condemns any form of violence or threats directed at federal law enforcement officers, including our colleagues at ICE."

Garza also urged social media platforms to remove any content promoting violence.

"Free speech does not extend to inciting criminal acts, and allowing such content to remain online puts lives at risk," he noted.

The TikToker, TikTok, and ICE did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.