Shots ring out on NYC street corner near group of elderly residents; 84-year-old woman wounded while sitting in walker

An old woman is recovering in the hospital after multiple individuals reportedly opened fire on a street corner in New York City where a group of elderly people had gathered.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, residents living near the intersection of Foster and Brooklyn Avenues in Brooklyn reported hearing a dozen or more shots coming from outside. One witness ran out and saw "about four old ladies and one gentleman" desperately trying to escape the area, yelling, "They’re shooting! They’re shooting!"

'Two groups' may have been shooting at one another.

"They were in shock," one man later said of the elderly group.

Sadly, an 84-year-old woman who had been sitting in her walker had been struck in the left arm by a stray bullet. One of the witnesses took off his shirt to bind up her wound as they waited for EMTs to arrive. The woman also called her family to tell them what had happened.

Another witness claimed she kept a good sense of humor throughout the ordeal. "She was saying [to her family members], 'If you had been here, they’d have shot you, too!'" he recalled.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive, and her condition has been listed as stable. Her name has not been released.

Officers with the NYPD have not yet identified any suspects in the case, but they did claim that the 84-year-old woman was not the intended target of the shooting. If they have determined a motive for the shooting, they have not yet shared it publicly.

WABC reported that "two groups" may have been shooting at one another. As many as 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Witnesses claimed they saw "several individuals ... running from the intersection" immediately following the shooting, PIX11 reported.

So far this year, there have been 14 total shootings and 15 people shot in this precinct alone.

