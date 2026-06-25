'Should not be heard': Islamic call to prayer may soon be banned in European country

Liberal elites figured it was right and just over the past decade to admit into Europe millions of migrants from the third world.

Childless former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel marked the consensus with an expression of misguided optimism, telling her countrymen, "We can do it!" and extending a warm welcome to military-aged men from Islamic terrorist hotbeds such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

'It has no place in Denmark.'

Europe proved it could "do it" — but the consequences have been severe and far-reaching.

Migrants have, for example, helped drive a devastating spike in crime across Europe, especially rape — cases of which European Union data indicates increased by 141% between 2013 and 2023. The continent also saw a dramatic rise in Islamic terrorist attacks. In France alone, there were at least 53 attacks and over 290 related deaths between 2013 and April 2024.

Denmark, among the nations still dealing with the fallout of the migrant crisis, is now clamping down on a byproduct of its admission of migrants with alien cultures.

Morten Bødskov, the liberal government's immigration minister, recently told the Danish news agency Ritzau that the government is planning to ban the Islamic call to prayer, stating that parts of the Nordic country now feel like "a suburb of Islamabad," reported the Telegraph.

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Muslims hold their Friday prayer in Copenhagen's Parliament Square. Ole Jensen/Getty Images.

"The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops," said Bødskov. "It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark."

Just as Denmark wasn't sheepish about its reluctance to accept multitudes of migrants over the past decade, it similarly hasn't been shy about pushing back against the attempted Islamic conquest of its public spaces and making the country unattractive to would-be migrants.

It has, for instance, ruffled the feathers of European Union officials and liberal commenters by cracking down in recent years on "parallel societies" and forcing migrants to relocate from an area if it has too many foreigners.

The government has also banned full-face Islamic veils like the burka and the niqab in public spaces and entertained lawmakers' proposals to reinforce Danish culture by serving pork in public schools, compelling immigrants to celebrate Christmas, and removing prayer rooms from educational institutions.

While parts of the country reportedly already have bylaws in place forbidding the Islamic call to prayer from being blasted on loudspeakers, Bødskov — expressly concerned about a creeping "Islamization" taking "up too much of the public space" — wants a universal ban.

This will be the third time that a Danish immigration minister has attempted to ban the Islamic call to prayer. Previous investigations into the legality of such a ban have been held up by elections and corresponding changes in government.

According to the Danish government, Islam is the largest non-Christian religion in the country today with roughly 270,000 adherents presently residing in the country. In addition to the two mega-mosques in Copenhagen, there are an additional 100 mosques scattered throughout the country.

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