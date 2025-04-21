Kyrsten Sinema mocks meltdown in Democratic Party in Arizona

Former Senator and former Democrat Kyrsten Sinema mocked the continuing crisis of the Democratic Party in Arizona after party leaders publicly aired out their dirty laundry.

Arizona Democratic Party Chair Robert Branscomb II accused Democrat Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego of trying to intimidate and threaten him over his pick for the executive director of the party. Kelly and Gallego responded by declaring that Branscomb had lost their trust.

Sinema, who left the party and registered as an independent in Dec. 2022, ridiculed the Democrats' implosion by responding on social media with a popcorn emoji, suggesting she was viewing the feud with pleasure.

Branscomb had emailed state committee members on Saturday in a long and detailed message that accused the senators of racial undertones in their hostile response to the new hiring.

“The idea that both Arizona senators would withdraw support because I did not choose their preferred candidate is not only troubling — it’s a threat to the integrity and independence of our party," he wrote. "I will not be coerced, and I will not be silenced.”

In response, Democratic Party Vice Chairman Aaron Marquez wrote an email accusing Branscomb of making false claims.

Democrats have been reeling since the devastating results of the 2024 election where they lost the Oval Office, lost the U.S. Senate, and failed to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Branscomb had claimed that a top staffer from Kelly’s office told Branscomb that the election “was the result of ‘black folks coming after Latinos.’” Gallego, Kelly, and other top officials had backed another candidate named Yolanda Bejarano for the party chair election, but she lost to Branscomb, who is African-American.

During her time in Congress, Sinema had earned the ire of her party after she and fellow moderate Joe Manchin thwarted Democrats' plans to pass extreme legislation, especially in support of the filibuster in the Senate. Gallego has since won her seat after she left office in January.

Sinema has used her social media account to mock Democrats' use of the filibuster since losing control of the Senate in the 2024 election. She was so dedicated to the project that she created a spreadsheet to keep track of hypocritical Democrats who had previously attacked her.

"Maybe it isn’t an old Jim Crow relic, after all," she joked after Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) spoke for 25 minutes against Republican policies in a filibuster celebrated by many on the left as historic.

