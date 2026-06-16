Sisters accused in stabbing of Detroit restaurant worker — over wrong food order

Two sisters are accused in connection with the stabbing of a Detroit restaurant worker over a wrong food order — and one of the sisters reportedly was nine months pregnant at time of the incident.

Brianna and Kierianna Long were charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident on the city's east side, WDIV-TV reported.

'I'm going to kill you.'

Police told WDIV the stabbing occurred in the 17100 block of East Warren Avenue just after 6 p.m. May 30. WDIV did not name the restaurant; Metro Detroit News said it was a chicken restaurant.

Brianna Long is 29, and Kierianna Long is 26, Metro Detroit News said, citing court records, adding that the restaurant worker is 23.

Prosecutors allege that after the sisters received a wrong food order from the worker, they argued with the worker, went behind the counter, and began assaulting the worker, WDIV said.

Brianna Long and Kierianna Long allegedly chased the worker and threw items at the worker inside the restaurant, the station said. Metro Detroit News said the items included pots and pans.

WDIV said the worker threw things back at the sisters, and prosecutors indicated the sisters picked up a knife thrown at them and used the knife to stab the worker in the stomach.

More from the station:

Prosecutors also said hot grease was attempted to be thrown at the worker, and one of the sisters allegedly told the worker, “I’m going to kill you,” during the alleged assault.



The worker was taken to a local hospital and had to undergo surgery, officials said.

The sisters allegedly drove away from the scene but were later taken into custody, WDIV said.

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Image source: Detroit Police Department

Brianna Long was nine months pregnant at the time of the alleged stabbing, the station said, adding that she gave birth four days before her arraignment.

During the arraignment, Brianna Long’s defense attorney claimed the worker told the sisters that she didn't "give a f**k" about the wrong food order and threw things at Brianna and her sister first, WDIV reported.

Brianna Long also pleaded with the judge during the arraignment, saying she was innocent and that she had a four-day-old baby at home, the station added.

The judge expressed concern that a food order error led to an alleged violent assault, WDIV reported, adding that the judge as a result set the sisters' bonds high.

Prosecutors said Kierianna Long is accused of stabbing the employee, while Brianna Long is accused of taking part in the assault and helping drive away from the scene, Metro Detroit News reported.

Brianna Long was given a $25,000 cash bond, the station said, adding that Kierianna Long was given a $100,000 cash bond.

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