Democrat gets HAMMERED online for 'perverse' plot to scare young people away from the GOP

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan has revealed a nefarious plot to dissuade young people from joining the Republican Party.

Slotkin was speaking at the University of Chicago on Tuesday when she said Democrats are gearing up to prosecute Republicans and scare young people from being more active in the Republican Party.

'She is exactly the fascist she’s been lecturing the rest of us about.'

"I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president but on the people who enabled him," said Slotkin.

"I want young people coming out of school to say, 'Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.' I want them to be like, 'Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,'" she continued.

"I want that deterrence message," Slotkin concluded.

Video of her plan was posted to social media, where she was criticized heavily. It went viral with millions of views, including by her colleagues in the Senate.

"It is absolutely disgraceful to threaten young Americans for participating in politics and serving their country," responded Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

"Spare me the pearl-clutching — especially from Republican Members of Congress and online MAGA grifters who have cheered President Trump's weaponization of the government against those he doesn’t like, as recently as last week," Slotkin responded, apparently referring to the raid on the D.C.-area home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Slotkin also cited the Trump administration investigating her participation in a video calling on U.S. military members to "refuse illegal orders."

"President Trump has turned the government against people, with raucous support from you and virtually all D.C. Republicans. So spare us the manufactured outrage," she added to Lee.

Others on social media lambasted Slotkin for the comments.

"She intends to unleash a slew of investigations to deter young people from even considering supporting the Administration ... if they know what is good for them," replied legal expert Jonathan Turley.

"Incredibly unAmerican. She is exactly the fascist she’s been lecturing the rest of us about," read one response.

"What amazes me most is that they don’t even try to hide the fraud and contempt," replied another critic. "They feel so secure in their DC jobs and immune to consequences they don’t put much effort into masking it."

RELATED: Sen. Slotkin says FBI is investigating 6 Democrats Trump called 'traitors' for 'seditious' video

"Are we living in a Soviet Commie world? She is threatening people who want to be part of MAGA — that she is hoping to arrest us. Who the @#$# does she think she is!?" said one detractor.

"Dead party. No message whatsoever. Just destroy or deny opposition. She’s so perverse. So insane. She has no business in government whatsoever," said another.

The raid at Omar's home was part of an investigation into the circumstances of her immigration from Somalia to the U.S. She is also under investigation for possible financial crimes related to her disclosures.

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