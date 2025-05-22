South Africans deny 'white genocide' despite evidence: 'We call ourselves the rainbow nation'

A sampling of South Africans said that their country does not persecute white farmers after President Trump forced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to watch evidence of the contrary at the White House.

Trump had his team turn down the lights and play a video that showed the gravesites of white South African farmers, known as Afrikaners, and other evidence of anti-white sentiments while the South African president looked on for more than four minutes.

'We don't have no separation in this country.'

The media was quick to play damage control over the fact that 10% of the South African government is occupied by the Economic Freedom Fighters, politicians who have explicitly called for the murder of whites.

A Reuters report spoke to South African residents in Johannesburg and promptly showcased individuals who rejected the claims of violence in response to Trump.

"I don't think we need to explain ourselves to USA," a 40-year-old trade union member said. "We know there's no white genocide. So for me, it was pointless exercise."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another man told the outlet that violent crime "in its entirety" needed to be looked at in South Africa but noted the statements surrounding "white genocide claims" have all been "taken out of a context."

"I don't think [it] should be the focus," the man added.

One local pointed to South Africa's multiculturalism as evidence that no racial divide exists.

"I think Donald Trump, he thinks he is leader of the whole world. ... We don't have no separation in this country."

The man continued, "We believe [this] as South Africans. That's why we call ourselves the 'rainbow nation.'"

White South Africans supporting President Trump and Elon Musk gather at the US Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, February 15, 2025. Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Afrikaners have faced issues regarding the confiscation of their land for some time, culminating in a new law that allows compulsory acquisition of private property by government for public purposes or that which is in the public interest.

This is coupled with the government's national development plan that allows for "rapid transfer of agricultural land to black beneficiaries."

These policies, drawn down racial lines, fly in the face of the idea that there is not a national threat facing the farmers.

With the South African president telling Trump that anti-white sentiments represented just a small segment of his population, it seemingly depends on what one's definition of small is.

Trump showed footage of a South African political party singing a song called "Shoot the Boer," or "Dubul' ibhunu," to a stadium full of supporters. The overall support of the EFF, the party pushing the sentiments of land seizure and outright murder, represents about 10% of the government and popular vote.

The EFF holds 39 seats in South Africa's 400-seat parliament and had 9.5% of the popular vote in 2024, becoming one of the fastest-growing parties in the country. It is currently the fourth-largest party in the nation, and the party symbol includes a black-power fist.

