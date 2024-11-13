Special-ed teacher threatens Trump voters on video: 'Don't test your gangster on me because you will end on a stretcher'

A Connecticut teacher — who reportedly is assigned to special education at a public elementary school — has been placed on leave after a video circulated showing her threatening people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

In the video, she claims that "people of color and poor people and gay people and all the people that I care about aren't gonna be safe in America — neither the f*** are you guys. Just because you won doesn't mean we don't remember who the f*** you voted for. You're not in the clear."

'I can't unsee the video ... and I can't walk into that school. ... I’m literally shaking, I can't walk into that school and hand my kid off to that person.'

She adds, "Please don't test your gangster on me because you will end on a stretcher. Gone. Forever. So serious. Nobody f***in' talk to me unless you wanna swing. If you wanna fight, text me, call me, whatever. Anybody else stay the f*** outta my face."

The clip ends with her saying, "And if you voted for Trump, literally please delete me, block me, get rid of everything of me — or step to me, so that I know what’s up, and I can handle you how I see fit. Please, just come forward, we f***in' know. Just tell me. Or leave."

Cheshire Public Schools' Superintendent Jeff Solan said he was made aware of the Snapchat video over the weekend and that the teacher — whom the district has not identified — was placed on leave until the outcome of an investigation, WFSB-TV reported.

Solan told the station that the district received a large number of calls — mostly from people outside the Cheshire community — and that business couldn't be conducted as usual with the teacher on campus.

A police presence was put in place out of an abundance of caution, WFSB said, adding Cheshire police stated that they've launched their own investigation.

WTIC-TV reported that it learned the teacher is assigned to special education at Chapman Elementary School in Cheshire.

Solan told WFSB the teacher intended the video as a private message to her Snapchat group and that she expressed her personal opinion, not the opinion of Cheshire Public Schools.

WFSB added that Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association, released a statement about the teacher’s video in regard to respecting free speech:

CEA values the right to free speech and respects the diverse opinions of our members. We know that emotions can run high after an election, and we encourage everyone to engage in respectful conversations as part of our democratic process. Keeping our discussions civil and focused is important in maintaining a positive environment in our schools. We must continue to share our views constructively while prioritizing respect, unity, and our shared commitment to educating and caring for our students.

WTIC said the Cheshire Town Council held a meeting Tuesday night, and some parents said they weren't happy with what was expressed in the video.

WTIC reported that Amy Bourdon — a Cheshire mom whose son with special needs attends school in the district — said, "I saw a woman in crisis, and then when I replayed it a couple of times, I got up from my table and went and locked my front door."

Bourdon — who is a Republican, WTIC said — added that "we are the targets. Our lives have been targeted by an individual that cashes a paycheck from the town of Cheshire every week."

Lorie Barnes told WTIC that “I'm tired of being a Trump supporter and whispering."

Barnes, who's lived in Cheshire all her life, added to WTIC that her grandson will be moving from England and entering the Cheshire school district — and now that terrifies her.

"I can't unsee the video ... and I can't walk into that school. ... I’m literally shaking, I can't walk into that school and hand my kid off to that person," Barnes told WTIC.

You can view a news station video report here about the controversy.

The hits just keep on coming

As Blaze News has previously reported this week, a Southern California high school teacher on the day after the election lashed out in a classroom at a student who was wearing a Trump hat.

Blaze News this week also noted that a teacher at a different Southern California public high school went on a profane rant in his Advanced Placement world history class against Trump the day after the election and was placed on administrative leave.

