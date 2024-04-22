Sports Illustrated model leaving California because of out-of-control crime and homeless crisis, tells Newsom to 'take a seat'

A Sports Illustrated model is moving her family out of California because of the state's out-of-control crime and homeless crisis.

Former Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney and her husband, former NFL running back Tyler Gaffney, are moving their family to Nashville, Tennessee. The husband and wife were both born and raised in California, but the living conditions have become so unbearable that they felt the need to migrate to Nashville for the sake of their three children.

Gaffney said the current state of California is "embarrassing" and "sad."

"I mean we already have the highest taxes, we should arguably have the most beautiful state, the most clean state," she said on "Jesse Watters Primetime." "But instead we have the number one homeless problem in America."

She added, "We're constantly giving. What more do you want from us?"

Earlier this month, a state audit found that California spent $24 billion to combat homelessness over the past five years but didn't consistently track whether the massive outlay of public money actually did anything to improve the issue.

California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher blamed the Newsom administration.

"This is standard Gavin Newsom – make a splashy announcement, waste a bunch of taxpayer money, and completely fail to deliver," Gallagher told Fox News. "Californians are tired of the homeless crisis, and they’re even more tired of Gavin’s excuses. We need results – period, full stop."

Gaffney noted that San Diego no longer feels safe.

“You know, you come to California to — it is the City of Dreams, the State of Dreams, right? You think this is where I can accomplish anything, but it does not feel safe anymore. I don’t feel safe going to the grocery store. I don’t go anywhere outside, especially in metropolitan areas without my husband with me, and I certainly don’t take my kids into city limits," she said.

Even Karen Bass – the progressive Democrat Mayor of Los Angeles – is not immune to the rampant crime. Her house was broken into early Sunday morning. This is the second time in three years the home of Bass has been broken into.

When asked what she would say to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gaffney replied, "Take a seat buddy, it's time to let someone else come in clean up the state that you so-called love."

She said Newsom "is fumbling over and over again" in his governance of California.

Gaffney vowed not to bring any Democrat politics with her to the red state of Tennessee.

An analysis of Internal Revenue Service statistics found that California had lost the most income tax revenue in 2021 because of the mass exodus from the state. The research discovered that California had lost approximately $340 million in 2021 IRS tax revenue.

Numerous celebrities have left California in recent years, including Angelina Jolie, Joe Rogan, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, and Scott Baio.

