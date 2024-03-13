Stabbing victim fights back, overpowers his attacker until police arrive and arrest suspect

A stabbing victim in Seattle fought back and overpowered his attacker over the weekend until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

What are the details?

Seattle police were notified of a stabbing in the Hillman City neighborhood on South Juneau Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, KCPQ-TV reported.

Arriving officers found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his chin, the station said, adding that first responders treated him and then took him to a hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.

Police told KCPQ the victim noticed a 39-year-old male in the middle of the street, and an altercation ensued when the victim exited his vehicle to check on the suspect.

The victim received a stab wound to the chin before overpowering the suspect, police added to the station.

First responders treated the suspect also before he was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault, KCPQ reported.

