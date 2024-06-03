ABC anchor shows his true colors when Trump attorney points out inconvenient fact about Trump prosecutor: 'In front of you'

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos ended an interview on Sunday when his guest offered evidence questioning the Biden administration's influence in Donald Trump's hush-money trial.

At the end of a contentious interview, Trump attorney Will Scharf argued the prosecution of his client proves the "weaponization of our legal system" and the "politicization of prosecution."

'You want to talk about political coordination, George, it's right there in front of you.'

"Remember, this case in New York, it was called the 'zombie case.' It sat and sat and sat. It could have been brought at any point after 2020. And then suddenly, when President Trump announced his campaign for president, it was dusted off, rushed in front of a grand jury, and then rushed into court," Scharf argued. "You want to talk about the politicization of the legal system, I mean this is exhibit A."

For some reason, the assertion that America's legal system is politicized caused Stephanopoulos to defend President Joe Biden's Justice Department.

"Of course, the attorney general in Manhattan has nothing to do with the Department of Justice," Stephanopoulos rebutted.

But Scharf pushed back.

"I vehemently disagree that the district attorney in New York was not politically motivated here, and I vehemently disagree that President Biden and his political allies aren’t up their necks in this prosecution," Scharf responded.

"I think the fact that the Biden campaign —" he continued when Stephanopoulos interjected to defend Biden.

"There's no evidence here of that. Sir, there's no — there's not — I'm not going to let you continue to say that. There's just zero evidence of that," Stephanopoulos claimed.

To the contrary, Scharf then offered evidence that calls into question the potential role that Democratic politics played in the Manhattan DA's decision to prosecute the "zombie case."

"Well, how about the fact that Matthew Colangelo was standing over Alvin Bragg’s shoulder when he announced this verdict? I mean, Colangelo was the No. 3 official in the Biden Department of Justice, who suddenly disappears and shows up as an assistant district attorney right as Trump’s case in New York starts to proceed," Scharf explained.



"You want to talk about political coordination, George, it's right there in front of you," he added.

Stephanopoulos — a former Democratic operative who went from the Clinton administration to ABC News — responded by simply claiming, "This has nothing to do with President Biden."

He did not, however, respond to Scharf's point about Matthew Colangelo.

Colangelo worked in Biden's DOJ as the associate attorney general — the third-highest job in the DOJ — before leaving in December 2022 to join the Manhattan DA's office. Colangelo, like Bragg, also previously worked in the New York attorney general's office, where they helped target Trump repeatedly.

At the time he joined Bragg's office in Manhattan, the New York Times reported that Colangelo was "likely to become one of the leaders of the district attorney’s criminal inquiry into the former president."

And that's exactly what happened.

