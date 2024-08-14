Stephen Colbert's audience laughs after host tells CNN guest the channel is unbiased

Stephen Colbert accidentally caused an awkward moment while interviewing CNN host Kaitlan Collins on his late-night show on Monday.

Collins was giving her opinion on why she believes former President Donald Trump is having difficultly running against Vice President Kamala Harris now that President Joe Biden is no longer running for a second term.

"Trump has kind of been thrown on his heels by this, and he’s not really sure how to go after Vice President Harris. He knew his attack lines on President Biden. He really has struggled with how to — how to go after someone who’s 20 years younger than him, who is a different gender, a different race. It’s kind of been this moment where he has not been able to coalesce around a single attack line," Collins said.

"I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is," Colbert said, with the live studio audience laughing at that statement, to his and Collins' surprise.

"Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” Collins asked.

“I don’t know it’s supposed to be, but I guess it is," Colbert joked.

It is worth remembering that after CNN gained the infamous reputation of being biased against Trump, and conservatives altogether, under former leader Jeff Zucker, Chris Licht had a short tenure in charge at CNN when Zucker resigned. Much of the staff and talent at CNN had a near-open revolt againsts Licht's attempt to steer the network back to its roots of unbiased coverage. Once it became clear that the rank and file at CNN did not view their biased journalism as being part of the problem of lost creditability, Licht resigned.

