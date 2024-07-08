Left-wing writer Stephen King turns on Biden and gets hit with furious online backlash: 'Get your f***ing head examined'

Author Stephen King was assailed on social media after he joined the chorus of voices calling on President Joe Biden to step down from his presidential campaign.

Many Democrats have turned on Biden after a disastrous debate performance that appeared to demonstrate his diminished mental and cognitive capabilities. While some on the left have continued to support the candidate, more and more are publicly calling for his replacement.

'Hostile media going after the only guy standing between us and literally Nazis.'

On Monday, the iconic author said it was time for Biden to step down.

"Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet garnered more than 3.3 million views. King had previously expressed his support for Biden and hostility to Trump and his supporters.

Many on the left expressed angst and anger against King over the missive.

"Oh, this is your new horror story! Good one. Whew! Had me going there," replied "Star Trek" star George Takei.

"Get your f***ing head examined. We’re dealing with a hostile media going after the only guy standing between us and literally Nazis. Do you know something the rest of us don’t know or are you getting paid to do this?" read one popular response.

"White males will always show you their true colors when the going gets moderately difficult. Stevo is just your basic weak as f*** white male doing their #DipS*** behaviors," said another angry user.

"I am and will be behind President Biden to the end. He is our only bulwark against Trump and the end of democracy. I am outraged and embarrassed for you that you would write this at a time when we need unity," read another popular reply.

Others, like tech billionaire Elon Musk, mocked King and the Biden supporters.

"Even Stephen King is voting for Trump!" he responded.

On Friday, it was leaked that a prominent Democratic U.S. senator had organized a meeting of other Democratic senators to discuss whether to call on Biden to step down from the campaign. Over the weekend, he reportedly called off the meeting and expressed frustration that the plan was leaked.

Biden, meanwhile, has forcefully said he will not step down and that he would win the election against Trump.

"I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024," read a statement attributed to Biden.

