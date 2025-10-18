School staff member dies after getting kicked by 14-year-old female student

A staff member at a Massachusetts school was killed after she was hit in an altercation with a female 14-year-old student, police said.

The student was trying to leave a dorm at the Meadowridge Academy in Swansea on Wednesday night without permission when staff members confronted her and tried to prevent her from leaving.

She collapsed and was transported to a hospital. She died a day later.

During the altercation, she kicked 53-year-old Amy Morrell in the chest, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Shortly after Morrell was kicked, she collapsed and was transported to a hospital. She died a day later.

The student was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The academy released a statement about the incident.

"The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member Amy Morrell," read the statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss."

The girl was arraigned in Fall River Juvenile Court on Thursday.

A family friend named Andrew Ferruche spoke to WCVB-TV about the incident.

"It's a horrible accident. You get in a horrible fight, you don't think you're going to hit someone and they're going to die right there — especially if you're a kid. So that child's life is probably ruined. Her life is gone. It's just a tragic situation," Ferruche said. "She did tell me she loved what she was doing."

The academy was described as a residential school for youth.

Swansea is a town of about 17,000 residents located on the southern part of Massachusetts.

