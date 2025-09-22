Male claims he's student who was forced out of Texas college after mocking Charlie Kirk's death. Now he's begging for money.

A male is claiming he's the former Texas State University student who was forced out of the college last week after getting caught on video mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination during a vigil for the slain Christian conservative activist — and he's begging for money on GoFundMe.

In the video, the student is first seen in the crowd saying, "Charlie Kirk got it in the neck!" before slapping the right side of his neck, pretending to convulse, and uttering a number of words that had to be bleeped out of the clip. Some observers are heard laughing at the student.

Seconds later, the student walked up to the front of the crowd to an elevated position under a statue and announced to those gathered in front of him, "My name is Charlie Kirk," before again slapping the right side of his neck and falling to the ground. As the student walked back into the crowd, he spit on the ground near others and is heard saying in an unredacted video, "F**k that [N-word]."

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott reacted on X to video of the mocking student by writing, "Hey, Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination[s] must have consequences."

The school issued a statement Tuesday from President Kelly Damphousse saying, "The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday's event. I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values. The individual is no longer a student at TXST."

Two days later, an individual who identified himself as Devion Canty Jr. launched a GoFundMe campaign to "help me cover the costs of pursuing my education elsewhere or taking the necessary steps to return to Texas State."

More from the GoFundMe description:

Recently, I faced a situation where I had to choose between immediate expulsion or withdrawing from the university. I made the decision to withdraw — not because I wanted to leave, but for my own safety and the well-being of the campus community.



Unfortunately, the only public narrative out there is that I am an 'out-of-control, disrespectful young Black man.' In reality, I am a passionate student who made a mistake in the heat of the moment after being repeatedly disrespected — spit on, called racial slurs, and witnessing women being cursed at and pushed around. I spoke up, and while I recognize my actions weren’t perfect, I did not harm anyone.

As of Monday morning, Canty's GoFundMe has generated nearly $25,000 in donations; the goal was $15,000.

In addition, Texas State's Black Men United advertised Canty's GoFundMe campaign on Instagram and added the following statement:

Please support with whatever you can our brother in his fight to return to Texas State University. He was arbitrarily forced to withdraw under pressure from the governor of the state and the many threats to his life. The administration in a completely unprofessional and unprecedented manner presented him with a 'Mafia'-style option of withdraw or be expelled. Mr. Canty earned his way into this university and deserved better treatment and due process from the university. We demand not only that he is allowed to return as a student but that the students who spewed racial vitriol at him at the statues are expelled immediately as they are the TRUE danger to this campus!

Several commenters didn't exactly see it that way:

"Well, you now know what accountability is. You CHOSE to behave this way and mock the murder of a God-fearing man, who stood up for everyone in this country. I hope you have learned a valuable lesson. What you did on campus was disgusting," one commenter wrote. "IF this had happened to a family member or friend of YOURS, you would be disgusted that someone would mock their murder the way you did. I pray that God opens your eyes and heart that Charlie’s wife is a WIDOW at age 31. Has two babies ages 3 and 1 years old. Charlie would have happily spoken with you, encouraged YOU to be a better young man and human."

"Complaining that he was expelled for his words, while mocking a man that was murdered for his words," another commenter added. "Grow up, take responsibility, and try and be a good human being."

"There a PO Box to send flowers?" another commenter quipped.

"'I felt like I had no choice but to leave for my safety' now help me raise money to return to the same college I felt unsafe at," another commenter said. "What a clown."

As readers of Blaze News likely already know, an unhinged Texas Tech student was expelled after getting caught on video mocking and accosting a Charlie Kirk supporter. She then allegedly unleashed physical attacks and was soon arrested and charged with assault.

What's more, New York University's College Republicans organized a vigil following Kirk's assassination and were met with hostility, including protesters who got physical with vigil attendees and one guitar player who — after club President Ryan Leonard said he'd pray for his salvation — blurted out a demented song: "I don't want your salvation! I want you to f**king die! We're not gonna give you a second chance, even when you beg for it, on your knees, begging and pleading!"

Here's the clip, which is used with permission from @nyurepublicans on X. Content warning: Language:

"To interrupt a solemn vigil full of grieving young people who were trying to honor the life of an inspiration and mentor they looked up to is pure evil, and we will not let them intimidate us into silence," Leonard later said in a statement. "We will go even harder to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk."

