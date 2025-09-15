Major college fires worker after posts celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination. It's just the tip of ugly leftist iceberg.

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination last week, leftists far and wide who didn't like the words or politics of the TPUSA founder let loose on social media and celebrated Kirk's horrific death from a gunshot at an outdoor student event at Utah Valley University.

One of those anti-Kirk voices is a Clemson University employee — and the South Carolina public college suspended that unnamed worker Saturday.

'After being notified on Friday to stay out of the classroom, two faculty members now have been removed from their teaching duties pending investigation for termination.'

"Clemson University continues to thoroughly review the inappropriate social media content posted by employees in response to the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk," the school said in its Saturday statement. "As stated previously, the University will take decisive and appropriate action in cases where speech is not protected under the U.S. Constitution and the First Amendment."

The Post and Courier said assistant music professor Melvin Earl Villaver Jr. allegedly posted remarks about Kirk’s death. The paper noted in a separate story that one screenshot appearing to reference Kirk states, "Today was one of the most beautiful days ever."

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) was livid over the alleged posts and called out Villaver: "Celebrating Charlie Kirk's death is sick. What kind of depraved person thinks this is acceptable? Our tax dollars should not pay him another damn dime. I call on Clemson to fire him immediately!"

Screenshots included with Fry's takedown showed comments and retweets allegedly from Villaver saying:

"Racism and White Supremacy age you."

"Twitter after death."

"Can't speak in public no more. Think about the ramifications."

Well, Clemson on Monday afternoon announced that "following an immediate and deliberate investigation into inappropriate social media content, Clemson today terminated an employee due to their social media posts." The school's statement did not name the employee or say what the posts were about.

The Post and Courier said Villaver could not be reached for comment; the X account @MelvinEarlMusic — from which the paper said his alleged remarks and reposts were cited — now "doesn't exist."

But WHNS-TV reported that Clemson called a special Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon after facing backlash over comments believed to be made by some employees and professors about Kirk’s death.

The paper, citing a university spokesperson, reported that the remarks attributed to Villaver were not the only ones to draw criticism.

Indeed, the school's Monday statement on X added the following: "After being notified on Friday to stay out of the classroom, two faculty members now have been removed from their teaching duties pending investigation for termination."

Prior to the firing announcement, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) wrote the following X post: "Your First Amendment rights do not include a right to a job! Clemson's professors were completely inappropriate. The vile and disgusting celebration of a murder must compel the university to take clear and immediate action."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also called on Clemson to commence firings: "Free speech doesn't prevent you from being fired if you're stupid and have poor judgement. The despicable, inappropriate and classless statements about a tragic event should not diminish a great university like @ClemsonUniv. However, in my opinion, those who made these despicable, inappropriate and classless statements should be good candidates for termination by this public university."

As readers of Blaze News are no doubt aware, the number of reports about people from all walks of life spouting off inappropriate comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination seem to be piling up at an astronomical rate.

What's more, it doesn't seem to be ending well for many of them:

The U.S. Secret Service put an agent on leave and revoked his security clearance after he ripped Kirk following his assassination, CBS News reported, adding that Anthony Pough wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that Kirk "spewed hate and racism on his show ... at the end of the day, you answer to GOD, and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesn't leave."

American Airlines pilots who celebrated Kirk's assassination were grounded and removed from duty, Fox News reported, citing U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who posted on X that "this behavior is disgusting and they should be fired. Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior. We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!"

A Virginia public school teacher was placed on administrative leave following an anti-Kirk post on Facebook that allegedly read, “I hope he suffered through all of it," WAVY-TV reported.

