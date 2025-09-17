Punk college student blatantly mocks Charlie Kirk assassination during campus vigil for slain TPUSA founder. Big mistake.

A student at Texas State University in San Marcos was caught on video blatantly mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk in front of a crowd on campus.

The incident took place during a Monday vigil for the slain Turning Point USA founder, KEYE-TV reported.

'I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses.'

In the video, the student is first seen in the crowd saying, "Charlie Kirk got it in the neck!" before slapping the right side of his neck, pretending to convulse, and uttering a number of words that had to be bleeped out of the clip. Some observers are heard laughing at the student.

Seconds later, the student walked up to the front of the crowd to an elevated position under a statue and announced to those gathered in front of him, "My name is Charlie Kirk," before again slapping the right side of his neck and falling to the ground. As the student walked back into the crowd, he spit on the ground near others and is heard saying in an unredacted video, "F**k that [N-word]."

Reactions to the student demonstratively mocking Kirk's death were stronger, with many uttering stunned "oh!" exclamations. One person is heard telling the student as he walked by, "Oh, buddy! You're gonna get expelled, dude."

The prediction was right on the money.

First off, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott reacted on X to video of the mocking student by writing, "Hey, Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination[s] must have consequences."

The school issued a statement Tuesday from President Kelly Damphousse saying, "The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday's event. I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values. The individual is no longer a student at TXST."

KEYE said student Hayden Allard spoke with the student in question just minutes before the incident.

"I was like, 'Hey, man, I want to get your input about why you feel this way. Why do you feel this rage?' He just shook his head, and he was like, 'F Charlie Kirk, all my dead homies.' He kept saying stuff like that. He's like, 'You're just talking to a brick wall. You're not getting anything out of me,'" Allard told the station.

Another student, Felix Federer, told KEYE that the part of campus where the incident took place — "The Quad" — is a designated spot for students to express free speech: "I think he should not be expelled just for having his opinions."

As readers of Blaze News likely already know, an unhinged Texas Tech student was expelled after getting caught on video mocking and accosting a Charlie Kirk supporter Friday. She then allegedly unleashed physical attacks and was soon arrested and charged with assault.

