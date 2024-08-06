Study reveals cell phones are killing face cells and might be doing a whole lot more

A study recently published in the peer-reviewed Elsevier journal Environmental Research revealed that cell phone radiation can do a whole lot more than simply warm users' faces.

Background

Mobile phones emit radiation in the radiofrequency region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

According to the National Cancer Institute, second through fourth-generation cell phones emit radio waves in the frequency range of 0.7-2.7 gigahertz; however, fifth-generation phones are anticipated to use a spectrum of up to 80 GHz.

Supposedly, such "energy is too low to damage DNA. By contrast, ionizing radiation, which includes x-rays, radon, and cosmic rays, is high frequency and high energy. Energy from ionizing radiation can damage DNA."

DNA-damaging radiation is particularly concerning because that could lead to genetic changes that might significantly increase the risk of cancer. New York University radiology professor Christopher Collins told Forbes earlier this year that electromagnetic radiation only starts to ionize and threaten DNA at around 3 million GHz.

The NCI suggested that beside heating, there "are no other clearly established dangerous health effects on the human body from radiofrequency radiation."

Recognizing that the absence of proof of a causal link between cell phone radiation and cancer is not proof of an absence of such a link, various health organizations have expressed concern as well as the need for caution.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, for instance, maintains that the electromagnetic fields produced by cell phones are possibly carcinogenic to humans.

A study published last year in the journal Reviews on Environmental Health indicated that specific low frequency magnetic fields generated by power lines and various electrical appliances "can increase the risk of developing leukemia in children, probably acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Prolonged exposure to electric appliances that generate magnetic fields higher than 0.4 µT like electric blankets is associated with a greater risk of childhood leukemia."

The European Commission's directorate-general for health and food safety has acknowledged a possible link "between long term mobile phone use with acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor of the auditory nerve."

The California Department of Public Health indicated in a 2017 alert:

Although the science is still evolving, some laboratory experiments and human health studies have suggested the possibility that long-term, high use of cell phones may be linked to certain types of cancer and other health effects, including: brain cancer and tumors of the acoustic nerve (needed for hearing and maintaining balance) and salivary glands[;] lower sperm counts and inactive or less mobile sperm[; and] headaches and effects on learning and memory, hearing, behavior, and sleep.

Damning new study

A team of Austrian researchers recently executed the first human intervention trial under controlled conditions, examining the possible cell-killing and DNA-damaging effects of mobile phone radiation.

Participants in the study were exposed to low and high doses of a Universal Mobile Telecommunications System signal via headsets for two hours on five consecutive days. Both before and weeks after their exposure, buccal cells — cells found on the inside of the cheek — were collected from the 41 subjects and closely examined.

Although the researchers found no evidence for induction of chromosomal damage by 3G cellphone radiation and of "nuclear buds which are caused by gene amplifications," they did observe a "significant increase of binucleated cells which are formed as a consequence of disturbed cell divisions, and of karyolitic cells, which are indicative for cell death."

These effects were not observed on the sides of the subjects' faces that were not exposed to the UMTS signals.

'These processes may possibly lead to formation of neoplastic cells.'

The researchers indicated that they had "found clear evidence for disturbance of the cell cycle and cytotoxicity. These effects may play a causal role in the induction of adverse long term health effects in humans."

"It is possible that these effects cause inflammatory responses and/or release of ROS, which were seen in a number of laboratory studies," wrote the researchers. "These processes may possibly lead to formation of neoplastic cells."

Tumors, also called neoplasms, are made up of neoplastic cells.

"Evidence is accumulating that exposure to HF-EMF [between 100 kilohertz and 300 GHz] is associated with specific brain tumors," wrote the researchers. "The results of the present investigation indicate that molecular mechanisms other than chromosomal damage may cause neoplastic transformation of the cells as a consequence of exposure to mobile phone specific HF-EMF."

Dr. Rob Brown, a diagnostic radiologist who serves as vice president of scientific research and clinical affairs for Environmental Health Trust, told the Defender that the Austrian study "is significant and should be looked at with great concern."

"Most research to date exploring the biological effects of electromagnetic fields and radiofrequency radiation has been performed on in-vitro cell cultures, plants and animal models," said Brown. "Because of this, they have been easier to discount by industry and policymakers."

Brown suggested the study also provided "strong evidence that at least some frequencies emitted by the cellular phone passed through the entire thickness of the cheek's soft tissue (typically 1 centimeter in thickness or more) to affect the sampled cells" — a revelation that points at the possibility that such penetration could be "expected in all parts of the body in which a cellphone may make contact."

