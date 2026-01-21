'Stupid people': Trump gives European allies tough love during Davos speech

President Donald Trump addressed the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday and had a tough message for a rapidly transforming Europe.

Trump began his message by lamenting the direction Europe is going. Trump pointed out that by most metrics, Europe is shrinking where it should be growing.

'That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong and united West.'

"The consequences of such destructive policies have been stark, including lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birth rates, more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile foreign adversaries, and much, much smaller militaries," Trump said.

He also referred to European leaders as "stupid people" for buying Chinese-made windmills and other "Green New Scam" materials instead of investing in more efficient means of energy.

"You're supposed to make money with energy, not lose money," he quipped.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite the jab, President Trump reminded these European leaders that the United States is deeply vested in the future and well-being of their countries.

"The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe. We really do. I mean, look, I am derived from Europe. Scotland and Germany. ... We believe deeply in the bonds we share with Europe."

"As a civilization, I want to see it do great. That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong and united West."

Trump called for a stark reversal of European decline: "Europe and those counties have to do their thing. They have to get out of the culture that they've created over the last 10 years. It's horrible what they're doing to themselves. They're destroying themselves ... these beautiful, beautiful places."

"We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones. We want Europe to be strong," Trump concluded.

