2 teen girls died subway surfing — and 1 mother says she found out from TV news

Two girls — a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old — were found dead after officials said they tried to subway surf the J train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Subway surfing is a very dangerous game where young people, mostly boys, climb onto the top of subway trains in order to ride on top for thrills and social media popularity.

'We are struggling to process this immense grief, and we are turning to our community for help to give Zemfira the respectful and loving farewell she deserves.'

Sadly, the mother of Zemfira Mukhtarov, one of the girls killed, told WABC-TV that she found out her daughter had been killed when she saw a news report and noticed her daughter's skateboard in the report.

"I was like, 'That's her skateboard, and that's her Coach bag. That's her,'" Mukhtarov's sister said.

The bodies of the two girls were found at about 3 a.m. near the Marcy Avenue subway station. They were unconscious and unresponsive. They were declared dead at the scene soon afterward.

The family said in a GoFundMe donation page that their daughter was just two weeks away from her 13th birthday.

"No parent should ever have to face the pain of losing a child, and no child should lose their life in such a tragic way," reads a statement on the GoFundMe page. "We are struggling to process this immense grief, and we are turning to our community for help to give Zemfira the respectful and loving farewell she deserves."

Video obtained by the New York Post shows Mukhtarov standing precariously on a narrow beam above a subway racing below her.

Her mother said she returned home from work that evening to find that her daughter had snuck out, and her husband and other daughter were still sleeping.

The family of Mukhtarov raised over $24K for her funeral costs. They are originally from Ukraine.

