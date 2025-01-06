Sunny Hostin compares Jan. 6 rioting to slavery and the Holocaust in unhinged rant on 'The View'

The hosts of "The View" appeared to agree with an unhinged rant by co-host Sunny Hostin about the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sunny Hostin made bizarre comparisons to express her outrage that some people weren't incensed enough about the alleged violence by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump in 2021.

'I say no! You don't move on because January 6 was one of the worst moments in American history!'

"I think we need to find moral clarity in this country. I just remember that after January 6 you had someone like [Republican Senate Leader] Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6 squarely where it belongs, on Donald Trump's shoulders," said Hostin.

"And then you start to see people backtrack that and losing their moral center. You had Condoleezza Rice, I believe, on this very show saying, 'You know, we need to move on from January 6,'" she continued. "I say no! You don't move on because January 6 was one of the worst moments in American history!"

The audience applauded in support of her exclamation.

"When you think about the worst moments in American history, like World War II, things that happened at the Holocaust, chattel slavery," Hostin added. "We need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you forget any race."

Video of Hostin's comments was widely circulated on social media.

Democrats tried to make the events of Jan. 6 a central part of their argument against Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but polling showed that Americans were far more concerned about illegal immigration and the economy, especially as related to high inflation.

Also on Monday, Trump's presidential victory was confirmed by Congress without any incident. Vice President Kamala Harris certified the results in her official capacity as president of the Senate.

