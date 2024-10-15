'The View' host Sunny Hostin says media outlets need to do more to help Kamala Harris

Sunny Hostin of "The View" blamed members of the media for not doing their part to help the presidential campaign of Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hostin went on a rant accusing the media of favoring Trump while her co-hosts blankly stared back at her. She began by complaining about the coverage of Harris' lack of sit-down interviews.

'She just says out loud that it's the media's job to get a Democrat elected and no one even blinks.'

"First it was, 'Kamala is not doing enough press.' Then she goes on this huge press tour. She was here! With us. I thought she was fantastic, she was energetic, the crowd went wild, it was electric," Hostin claimed.

"CNN? 'Democrats go anxious.' Axios? 'Blue wall blues.' Fox? 'Dems are scared to death!' No! Dems are not scared to death. Dems are pumped!" she continued.

"What I would like the press to talk a little more about is, Trump is in hiding. He didn't do the '60 Minutes' interview. He does not want to do another debate. He's in mental decline. Obama's speech was captivating in Pittsburgh, yet, instead of talking about that, we're talking about what he said before the speech to black men," Hostin added.

"I think that the media has to do a much better job than what they’re doing!” she concluded.

Video of Hostin's comments was posted to social media where she was widely ridiculed for scolding the media.

"The View is silly, but I do find it hilarious that she just says out loud that it's the media's job to get a Democrat elected and no one even blinks," responded professor Chad Ragsdale.

"Crazy to see them openly advocating for the media to campaign for Harris lol How bad is Hostin’s judgement to think Harris has had a flawless campaign," read one popular response.

"They don't know how to handle it when they don't get 100% support with their narrative. 98% is not enough," read another response.

