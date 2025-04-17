Supreme Court to hear arguments on ending birthright citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments about the Trump administration's effort to end birthright citizenship.

The contentious policy has been criticized by immigration hawks who hope its cessation would close off automatic citizenship to children of illegal aliens and remove that incentive for migrants.

The court moved the case from its emergency docket to the regular merits docket and scheduled the hearing for May 15.

President Donald Trump had issued an executive order directing federal agencies to stop issuing citizenship documents to children of illegal immigrants born after Feb. 19. Several challenges in court have led the administration to ask for an emergency appeal from the Supreme Court.

Opponents of the policy say it is based on a misunderstanding of the 14th Amendment that was meant to grant citizenship to former slaves who had been emancipated.

“Congress has never passed a federal statute that confers birthright citizenship. So it's not in the Constitution, it's not in federal law, it's not in the legislative history, and yet it is being used," said BlazeTV host Mark Levin.

“Birthright citizenship is the argument, is the position, is the policy the Democrat Party holds onto because they want monopoly power for all time, and they don't care if it's foreigners or not,” he added.

Supporters of the policy point to more than a hundred years of policies that depend on birthright citizenship and assume its validity.

"The Executive Branch has been complying with the settled interpretation of the Citizenship Clause for 125 years, and the government has demonstrated no urgent need to change now," read a filing from two immigrant groups about the case.

In 2018, outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan broke with Trump and compared ending birthright citizenship through executive order to former President Barack Obama trying to change immigration policy through the same tactic.

