Mark Levin unveils the TRUTH about birthright citizenship Dems keeps hidden: 'It’s not in the Constitution'

The hullabaloo surrounding “birthright citizenship” is certain to escalate as the Trump administration begins preparing to carry out mass deportations.

Mark Levin says that the notion of birthright citizenship — the idea that if you’re born in the United States, you’re a citizen — is a sham and always has been.

Many people believe that birthright citizenship is in our Constitution, but they are wrong. Democrats and the media claim it comes from the 14th Amendment specifically, but they’re lying.

“It's not in the Constitution. ... It’s not in any of the legislative history for the 14th Amendment. ... It's not in the 1866 Civil Rights Act,” Levin explains.

The 14th Amendment “was intended to ensure that black people were emancipated in every respect and citizens of the United States. It had nothing to do with immigration, legal or illegal,” he adds.

Further, Article I, Section 8, Clause 4 of the Constitution states that “Congress shall have power to establish a uniform rule of naturalization.”

“Congress has never passed a federal statute that confers birthright citizenship,” Levin explains. “So it's not in the Constitution, it's not in federal law, it's not in the legislative history, and yet it is being used.”

Why?

Because Democrats see birthright citizenship as a means to an end.

“Birthright citizenship is the argument, is the position, is the policy the Democrat Party holds onto because they want monopoly power for all time, and they don't care if it's foreigners or not,” says Levin.

To learn more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.