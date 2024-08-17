Supreme Court rejects Biden admin request to reinstate rules on LGBTQ+ students in colleges

The U.S. Supreme Court sided against the Biden administration's request to reinstate parts of its rule change on sexual identity in colleges and public schools.

In April, President Joe Biden changed the regulations in Title IX to include protections for LGBTQ+ students, but a number of states filed a lawsuit to challenge his unilateral action.

'We’re fighting to keep the wins coming against the Biden-Harris war on women!'

The Biden administration was requesting that the rule be partially reinstated until the court can make a final decision, but the court disagreed and allowed the states to continue restricting implementation of the rules until the matter is settled.

The decision was passed 5-4 with Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the liberal justices in their dissent.

While they disagreed on the parts of the ruling in the request from the Biden administration, all of the justices agreed on the central parts of the order.

"Importantly, all Members of the Court today accept that the plaintiffs were entitled to preliminary injunctive relief as to three provisions of the rule, including the central provision that newly defines sex discrimination to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity," read the majority opinion.

The rules will remain blocked in 26 states as the litigation continues.

Republicans from four of the states argued that the ruling would "radically impact" schools, teachers, and families right as the new school year started.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird praised the ruling.

"The US Supreme Court just shut down the Biden-Harris Admin’s latest attempt to violate girls’ privacy by forcing them to share locker rooms & shower spaces with boys. We’re fighting to keep the wins coming against the Biden-Harris war on women!" she wrote on X.

Former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also praised the ruling after criticizing Biden in April.

"The Biden Administration's radical rewrite of Title IX guts the half century of protections and opportunities for women and callously replaces them with radical gender theory, as Biden's far-left political base demanded. This regulation is an assault on women and girls," said DeVos.



Transgender rights will be a contentious issue in the 2024 election as liberal activists pressure Democrats to be more outspoken on supporting the LGBTQ+ movement. Republicans have fought back by emphasizing parental rights and arguing against medical abuse.

