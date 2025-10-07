Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal on first day of session

Scrutiny over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case continues, and in the last couple of months, people have been increasingly worried that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted partner in crime, may have her case reconsidered.

However, the Supreme Court just shut down Maxwell's appeal on Monday, the first day of the term.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 28, 2022, after being found guilty of multiple charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, on December 29, 2021.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for multiple charges, argued to no avail that some of her charges should be dropped on a technicality with regard to Epstein's case.

Specifically, according to SCOTUSblog, Maxwell's appeal requested that the Supreme Court review a decision regarding a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. The agreement protected Epstein from future charges, presumably in that district, but it also mentioned "potential co-conspirators" in part of the deal.

"If Epstein successfully fulfills all the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein," it said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Photo by Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Because the deal specifically mentioned "the United States," Maxwell argued that the clause was binding on all federal courts and therefore should have potentially protected her from some of the charges brought against her by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York that led to her conviction.

According to SCOTUSblog, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer called this clause "highly unusual" in the government's response to Maxwell's petition for certiorari.

At the beginning of August, Ghislaine Maxwell was moved from a prison in Florida to the lower-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. This transfer was arranged following a two-day interview session with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

She also previously offered to testify before Congress on several conditions, including immunity. Thus far, her offer has been rejected.

