Suspect clings to moving car to avoid arrest, winds up shot after attempted carjacking in wild video

A felon in California who had reportedly tried to kill a woman took cops on a wild and dangerous chase in a failed attempt to avoid arrest, newly released video shows.

Over the weekend, police in Lathrop, California, about 10 miles south of Stockton, released a compilation of dash- and bodycam videos related to a wild police chase that occurred two months ago.

On January 27, a Lathrop woman called 911 to report that a man had threatened two females. When police spoke with the alleged victims, the females described the suspect as "psychotic" and alleged that he tried to kill one of them the night before.

When police approached the suspect, 40-year-old Juan Valdez, he took off in a Nissan Versa and began speeding around the neighborhood, blowing through stop signs before making a brief stop to talk to officers. Though an officer repeatedly ordered him to turn his car off, Valdez sped away once again, video showed, this time heading the wrong way down a major thoroughfare in hopes of evading police.

A few moments later, police cruisers seemed to have him surrounded. However, the suspect somehow managed to maneuver his way out of the situation and hopped onto southbound I-5.

By that time, the undercarriage of the Nissan Versa appeared to be in rough shape, and the rear tires soon blew out. Valdez then brought his car to a halt on the shoulder, jumped out of his vehicle, and attempted to carjack another vehicle to continue his escape, video showed.

The driver of that vehicle, which had reportedly just been in the shop, began moving to try to prevent the suspect from taking control. Not to be deterred, Valdez clung to the driver-side door for nearly 10 seconds, keeping his legs elevated to avoid road burn and other injury, video showed.

When the driver pulled over, the suspect ran to try to break in through the passenger side, but cops were right behind him. One officer loudly warned him to stop or risk being shot. The suspect ignored the warning and was subsequently struck by at least one bullet.

The officers then rendered first aid while the suspect twice insisted he couldn't "breathe." He later complained that he had been shot in the arm.

"My f***ing son's a Marine, dog," he also said. "I have respect. I was just tryin' to get away."

The suspect was eventually treated at an area hospital and later released.

Valdez has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and charged with five felonies: carjacking, false imprisonment, evasion, resisting arrest, and committing a felony while out on release/parole for a prior felony. The nature of his prior conviction is unclear. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 10.

The edited footage released by Lathrop PD can be seen here. Below is a news broadcast about the footage:

