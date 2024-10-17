Suspended Jewish professor who criticized pro-Hamas radicals required to undergo re-education to return to Columbia

Columbia University announced this week the temporary suspension of Shai Davidai, an Israeli Jewish assistant professor at the university's business school.



Davidai was previously briefly suspended in April by the Ivy League school after pro-Hamas protests set up a large encampment at the main campus where the professor teaches, Blaze News previously reported.

On Tuesday, Davidai posted on X stating that he was once again barred from Columbia following an exchange last week with Cas Holloway, the university's chief operating officer.

On the memorial of the October 7 massacre, Davidai joined pro-Israel and Jewish students in hosting two on-campus memorials, which included an art installation and a memorial service featuring speakers and songs.

However, the memorials were interrupted by a massive group of partially and completely masked pro-Hamas activists who encircled the Jewish students while they stood silently holding Israeli flags.

Davidai wrote on X, "Imagine hating someone so much that you won't even let them grieve. Not even one day."

Videos of the pro-Palestine demonstration showed hundreds of individuals marching through campus, blocking walkways for other foot traffic and bicycles.

The activists chanted, "One solution," and, "Resistance is glorious! We will be victorious!"

Davidai explained, "First, they circled the area in which the Jewish memorial service had just been held. Then, they stopped their march and protested right outside the memorial art installation. They are sending a clear message. They are protesting us."

According to Davidai, the Jewish students who hosted the memorial for the October 7 victims "followed every rule in the books," while the masked pro-Hamas activists "flagrantly openly disobeyed them."

Davidai called Columbia's failure to act "cowardice."

The professor posted videos confronting Holloway as he walked through campus amid the ongoing protest.

"Hatred happens when people like you are indifferent," he told Holloway.

On Tuesday, Davidai provided an update to his social media followers, writing, "Last week, I posted a video of Cas Holloway, @Columbia's COO, allowing a Hamas march on campus in celebrationg [sic] of the October 7 Massacre. He has now retaliated and had me suspended from campus."

In a statement to the New York Times, Columbia confirmed that Davidai was temporarily suspended, claiming that he "repeatedly harassed and intimidated university employees in violation of university policy."

The news outlet noted that the suspension does not impact the professor's employment or salary.

According to the school, Davidai may return only once he "undertakes appropriate training on our policies governing the behavior of our employees."