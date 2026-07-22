Talarico and Ossoff criticize 'Epstein class' while raking in cash from Epstein's ally

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) have both spoken critically about the "Epstein class," yet they have proven more than willing not only to take money for their respective Senate campaigns from that supposed class but from one of the dead pedophile's deep-pocketed allies.

Talarico — a part-time Presbyterian seminarian who has attempted to use Scripture to justify abortion and fought to keep the Bible out of schools — stated last month, "The Epstein class has no place in Texas."

'Jeffrey has exquisite taste in people.'

The champion of keeping male athletes in women's sports evidently figures this is a clever line given he has repeatedly used it in interviews.

Ossoff, who is running for re-election this year, has flapped his gums about the "Epstein class" on multiple occasions as well.

While criticizing MAGA and the Trump administration at an Atlanta rally in February, Ossoff said, "This is the Epstein class ruling our country. They are the elites they pretend to hate."

Ossoff expounded on the meaning of the line in conversation with former late-night propagandist Stephen Colbert, stating, "This whole Epstein saga has exposed the lie at the very core of Donald Trump's political project."

RELATED: Yet another bewildering anti-Christian statement from James Talarico has been unearthed

F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Ossoff, the Senate's youngest incumbent member, proceeded to complain that there is a "class of elites who pour billions into political campaigns, who are unaccountable, and who have captured our political system."

One of the many ultra-wealthy elites who has donated to both Ossoff's and Talarico's political campaigns is LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a big-time Biden donor and anti-Trump activist who not only funded one of E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuits against President Donald Trump but was involved with Jeffrey Epstein years after the pedophile's 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from minor girls.

Hoffman stated in February, "I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret. In 2019 I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015 but I was mistaken, as according to calendar entries I have become aware there were additional fundraising meetings in 2016 and 2018."

Hoffman, a billionaire who also confirmed that he had visited Epstein's island, wrote in a separate X post that month, "Interacting with Epstein post-conviction is something I deeply regret."

While Hoffman characterized his relationship with Epstein as limited to "fundraising," Bloomberg highlighted documents among those published by the Justice Department indicating that Hoffman actually had a "longer and more personal relationship" with the sex offender.

The documents revealed that the Democrat mega-donor not only exchanged gifts with Epstein but stayed at his townhouse in New York's Upper East Side; hosted the pedophile at a dinner with Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg; and advised Epstein on matters besides fundraising, including meetings with foreign officials and luxury purchases.

Hoffman also expressed some admiration for the convicted sex offender, apparently writing in a September 2014 email, "Jeffrey has exquisite taste in people (myself excepted)."

Hoffman has not been accused of wrongdoing with regard to his involvement with Epstein.

Federal Election Committee records show that on June 30, Hoffman donated $10 million to Lone Star Rising, the primary super PAC supporting Talarico, who is running against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate. Hoffman previously donated $1 million to the PAC on Feb. 23, and $500,000 to the PAC on Jan. 27.

JT Ennis, a spokesman for Talarico, told the Texas Tribune that the Democrat's campaign "has no control over contributions to any super PAC."

"The only way to get Big Money out of our politics is to reject politicians like Ken Paxton who want corporations and billionaires to decide our elections, not Texans," continued Ennis. "James will remain the only candidate in this race fighting to ban super PACs, ban corporate PACs, ban congressional stock trading, and tax billionaires so we can fix this broken, corrupt political system."

Hoffman is also one of the many out-of-state billionaires — a list that includes the transvestite formerly known as James Pritzker; his cousin Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker; leftist activist George Soros; heiress Amy Goldman Fowler; and personal injury law firm founder John Morgan — who have backed Ossoff's re-election campaign in Georgia, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

Ossoff, who whined in September 2025 about the "vast sums of corporate and billionaire money in our political system," received $7,000 — the legal maximum — in the 2025-2026 election cycle from Hoffman, FEC records show.

The Talarico and Ossoff campaigns did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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