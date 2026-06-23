Yet another bewildering anti-Christian statement from James Talarico has been unearthed

Democrats' hopes to regain control of the U.S. Senate continue to be threatened by statements unearthed from their candidate in a pivotal Texas election.

State Rep. James Talarico said that he hated Christianity in the latest video showcasing his far-left theological beliefs.

'No other political philosophy, in no other economic theory, do I find anything as truly radical or revolutionary as the teachings of that barefoot Rabbi.'

Talarico made the comments in a 2021 interview with Roberto Che Henderson-Espinoza, who identifies as Latinx, nonbinary and transgender. A clip of the comments was posted to social media by the Republican National Committee.

"I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity, right?" he laughs. "And I always get drawn back into it."

He went on to say that his "whiteness" and "masculinity" had limited his understanding of Christianity, then called Jesus Christ a socialist.

"I always get drawn back into it because nowhere else, in no other political philosophy, in no other economic theory, do I find anything as truly radical or revolutionary as the teachings of that barefoot Rabbi," he added.

He also praised his longtime pastor, Jim Rigby of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, as being a "true white traitor."

Talarico has been previously criticized for claiming that God is "nonbinary" as well as many other statements contrary to traditional biblical theology.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales documented the many errors of the Austin church Talarico attends and praises, including the rejection of Christ as the sole source of redemption. The church also has a lesbian chaplain and provides sexually graphic books in its library for children.

RELATED: Talarico's WOKE CHURCH raises money for abortions and trans summer camp for children

Talarico is facing Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the pivotal contest for one of two U.S. Senate seats from Texas. A recent poll found that support for Paxton is virtually tied with Talarico at 43% to 42% respectively.

The Democrat defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) for the nomination, while Paxton won the Republican nomination from incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

The campaign will be decided in the election on Nov. 3, 2026.

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