'He's going to hell': Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick accuses Talarico of campaigning against God

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) broached the subjects of God and damnation in his remarks on Friday to the 2026 Republican Party of Texas State Convention, characterizing Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico as a radical blasphemer in desperate need of prayer.

Preempting possible criticism by the media over his discussion of Jesus and "standing up for God," Patrick noted that "it's James Talarico who decided to bring the Bible into this election — and let me tell you, that's not a Bible I've ever read. I've never seen so much blasphemy from anyone running for office."

'That's the darkness.'

Democrat state Rep. James Talarico is a part-time Presbyterian seminarian who has, among other things,

attempted to use Scripture to justify abortion;

preached at a leftist church that regards abortion as a "blessing";

protested the public display of the Ten Commandments;

attributed the beginning of the "story of Jesus" to an "extraordinary act of feminism";

fought to keep the Bible out of schools;

characterized curricula that "elevate[s] Christianity over the other major world religions" as "deeply un-Christian";

concern-mongered about traditional Christian views;

voted against sparing kids from sex-rejection mutilations and claimed there are six sexes.

Talarico has desperately attempted in recent weeks to adopt a less radical, less effeminate persona. In addition to posing with meat — after having previously clutched pearls over animal welfare and the impact of meat consumption on "climate change" — he recently walked back some of his more provocative theological claims.

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F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In a 2021 speech protesting legislation that prevents male athletes from playing on girls' K-12 school sports teams, Talarico stated, "God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between; God is nonbinary."

In an interview last month, Talarico called some of his previous religious statements "cringey comments" that were "meant to be deliberately provocative."

Lt. Gov. Patrick evidently isn't buying what Talarico is selling, stating on Friday, "Let me tell you what, I'm going to pray for that guy because when he loses the Senate race, if he campaigns against God as he's been doing, he's going to hell for sure. That's what we're up against. That's the darkness."

Talarico responded to Patrick on X, writing, "For decades, Dan Patrick has sold out the poor, the sick, and the vulnerable to enrich his donors. Love feels like blasphemy when you worship power."

Paxton recently stated that his Democratic opponent — whom he has referred to as "Tofu Talarico" and "Low-T Talarico" — "is a threat to our values, our way of life, and the future of Texas."

A pair of recent polls indicate that the race is unnervingly close. While Paxton was up 45%-43% in a recent Quantus Insights poll, the two candidates were dead even in a Siena University poll earlier this month.

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