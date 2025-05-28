Taylor Lorenz leads online mob against 'disgusting' Pete Buttigieg for admitting pandemic failures

The war over the direction of the Democratic Party has broken out into a skirmish between coronavirus truthers and a presidential hopeful who made a concession to pandemic critics.

Pete Buttigieg admitted that one of the biggest failures of Democrats before the 2024 election was the reticence to reopen schools sooner during the shutdown response to the coronavirus pandemic. Former Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz responded by accusing him of "embracing far right eugenics" policies.

The former transportation secretary was asked what he would have done differently if he were able to go back to 2020.

"One, for the love of God, figure out a way to get the schools open sooner," Buttigieg responded on "The Bulwark Podcast."

"We got very knee-jerk about this, and the costs were — not just politically, but in a profound way, I think, for a generation, the costs were profound," he continued, "and I think anybody who's involved, who was, by the way, obviously doing their best to deal with a crisis that killed a million Americans, but I think most people involved would like to be able to have found a way to safely get more schools open more quickly."

Lorenz called him "disgusting" and said opening schools would have led to far more coronavirus deaths.

"Pete saying he would have 'opened the schools sooner' in 2020 aka killing MORE vulnerable ppl faster, sacrificing teachers and educators (and kids!) lives [sic] to force them back into unventilated buildings w no protections. Disgusting how Dems have fully embraced far right eugenics," she wrote.

Many of her followers agreed and piled on with criticism.

"He's giving this interview from the luxury of his own home, but he wants our kids packed into unventilated schools, subjecting them to repeat covid infections. What a hypocrite," responded one user.

"It’s unforgivable, & these attitudes appear to be widespread," replied another. "As public officials quietly ensure their kids are protected, the rest of the kids are left behind."

But others responded with mockery and ridicule against Lorenz for the absurd exaggeration.

"LOL it’s crazy how she sounds mostly reasonable in interviews and podcasts and then goes legitimate crazytown in tweets," read one response.

"There is absolutely nobody more emblematic of the left’s obliviousness and self-indulgence than @TaylorLorenz stay losing hag," said another detractor.

"It's morbidly fascinating how Taylor Lorenz is every negative stereotype of professional class female millennials rolled into one woman," said another.

Lorenz had a similarly hysterical response to one outlet covering her meltdown.

"Mediaite is the latest outlet that’s hired a far right writer (Isaac Schorr) who is absolutely obsessed with me to stalk my socials and write outrage stories about me," she wrote. "He takes every tweet I post and cuts all context to make a headline that will incite maximum hate toward me."

She was most recently lambasted for expressing "joy" and apparent approval for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson allegedly by Luigi Mangione.

