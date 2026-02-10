Teacher at all-girls Catholic school had months-long sexual relationship with student: Police

A former teacher at a New Orleans all-girls Catholic school has been accused of having a months-long sexual relationship with a student, according to police. The mother of the alleged victim reportedly discovered the purported illicit relationship after her daughter's behavior changed, authorities said.

Teddi Page, 29, had been a biology teacher at the Academy of the Sacred Heart until being terminated after scandalous accusations surfaced.

Page was arrested and charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student, which is a misdemeanor under Louisiana law.

According to jail records, Page was booked Thursday morning and was out of custody Friday on a $15,000 bond.

WWL-TV reported, "Prosecutors requested a restraining order against Page, but the magistrate judge denied the request, noting the student is 18 years old, and the relationship was described as consensual."

In court documents, the student said she and the teacher had sex multiple times, according to WWL.

The alleged victim told investigators the sexual encounters occurred at several locations, including Page's home and inside a vehicle parked behind a restaurant, according to court documents.

The alleged illicit relationship was discovered through social media, according to authorities.

Citing the arrest warrant, WVUE-TV reported that the alleged victim's mother "discovered the relationship when she looked at an old phone that was still logged into her daughter’s social media accounts."

The police affidavit stated that the mother noticed changes in her daughter's behavior, including a short temper and locking herself away on a family vacation so she could make a video call to Page, according to NOLA.com.

The mother discovered texts between Page and the alleged victim and images of them nude and kissing, the affidavit read.

The alleged illicit relationship began last August, according to police.

The police affidavit stated that during classroom introductions that month, the then-17-year-old student told investigators she felt a “spark” between herself and Page, NOLA.com reported.

The teacher and student then engaged in "personal and intimate" conversations for the next two months, police stated.

In November, when the student was 18, Page kissed and had sex with the alleged victim at her apartment and in the victim's vehicle, according to the police affidavit.

WDSU-TV obtained a statement from the Academy of the Sacred Heart that states: "When our school became aware of a recent concern about one of our employees, we took the matter very seriously and immediately followed our safety protocols."

Page was terminated, escorted off the campus, and a formal criminal report was filed with the New Orleans Police Department, according to WDSU.

The school told WDSU that Page's references and background check were "favorable," and there were no red flags when she was hired.

The Academy of the Sacred Heart issued the following statement regarding Page's arrest:

Student safety is fundamental to our school. Faculty, staff, and students receive safety training, including maintaining healthy boundaries, and are urged to report safety concerns to the administration. When our school became aware of a recent concern about one of our employees, we took the matter very seriously and immediately followed our safety protocols. The employee was escorted off campus, and her employment was terminated. We then referred the matter to the New Orleans Police Department. We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement. Any employee must undergo a thorough background check and provide references before being hired at our school. The references and background check for this former employee were favorable, and there was no indication of any problematic issues in her past. We are supporting the student and her family who have come forward and are providing resources and counseling for our students who may be upset about these developments.

The New Orleans Police Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

