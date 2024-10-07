Teacher caught having 'sexual contact' with student inside house under construction: Deputies

The latest possible teacher sex scandal involves a Texas instructor who was caught engaging in "sexual contact" with a student inside a house under construction, according to authorities.

According to a release by the Comal County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified about a "suspicious person" at a house under construction in Garden Ridge at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

'I know it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our teachers was charged with a crime such as this.'

Deputies said they found an adult female and a male juvenile inside the unfinished home. At the time detectives made contact with the individuals, they said the adult woman and minor were "engaged in sexual contact."

Police arrested 51-year-old Jennifer Massey — a teacher from Selma, which is in Comal County. Massey was charged with improper relationship between educator and student — a second-degree felony.

Massey was being detained at the Comal County Jail. A bond amount has not yet been set.

Police did not specify the age of the alleged victim.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, Massey was placed on administrative leave from her teaching job at Davenport High School.

Comal Independent School District issued a statement to KENS-TV regarding the accusation: "The district does not condone inappropriate relationships between teachers and students. Ensuring the safety and security of our students is our top priority. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during their investigation."

Davenport High School Principal Angela Looney sent out a message to parents, according to KABB-TV, saying that "the district learned that last night Mrs. Massey was charged with having an improper relationship with a student." Looney added in the message that Massey "was placed on administrative leave this morning, and she will not be returning to Davenport High School."

The principal added, "The safety and security of our students is one of our highest priorities, and a responsibility that we take seriously. During the hiring process, the district’s human resources department conducts full background checks and criminal history to ensure that classrooms are led by individuals who have every student’s best interest in mind."



Looney also wrote, "I know it can be quite disturbing to learn that one of our teachers was charged with a crime such as this."

